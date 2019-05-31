Stephen E. Sowers Obituary

HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Stephen E. Sowers, 57, died Monday May 27, 2019 at his home.

He was born December 23, 1961 in Youngstown, a son of Douglas “Doug” M. and Marjorie “Peg” A. Ruddock Sowers and was a lifelong Hubbard resident.

Mr. Sowers, a 1980 graduate of Hubbard High School.

He was a member of First United Methodist Church of Hubbard.

He had been a mechanic at Youngstown State University for 13 years.

He enjoyed motorcycles, NASCAR, watching the Cleveland Browns, going to concerts and was a self-published Hippie Poet.

He leaves his parents, Doug and Peg Sowers of Hubbard; a daughter, Macie Marie Sowers of Cortland and three brothers, Scott D. Sowers of Washington D.C., Shawn H. Sowers and his wife, Lynn, of Hubbard and Stacy T. Sowers and his wife, Pam, of McDonald. He also leaves nieces and nephews, Kyrsti Davis, Taylor Sowers, Travis Sowers, Matt Sowers and Shauna Gerdy.

Family and friends may call on Saturday, June 1, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. at the Kelley-Robb-Cummins Funeral Home.

There are no funeral services.

