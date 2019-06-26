Mary B. (Ruby) Sweitzer Obituary

BROOKFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Funeral services will be held on Thursday, June 27, 2019, at Kelley-Robb-Cummins Funeral Home with Rev. Phil Roland, officiating, for Mary Baum Sweitzer, 94, who died Monday morning, June 24, 2019, at O’Brien Memorial Nursing Home.

She was born January 16, 1925, at her home in Emigh, Pennsylvania, a daughter of Freeman and Elsie Michaels Ruby.

Mary was a waitress at Brookfield Diner for 15 years and of the Baptist faith.

Her children and grandchildren were her pride and joy and she loved cooking for anyone.

Her first husband, Clyde Baum, whom she married December 14, 1941, died September 22, 1969. She was also preceded in death by her second husband, William Sweitzer.

She leaves four sons, Roger Baum of Hubbard, Ronald Baum of Vienna, Edwin Baum and his wife, Tracey, of Sharon, Pennsylvania and Richard Baum and his wife, Rhonda, of Brookfield; a son-in-law, Larry Clegg of Ellsworth; 16 grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents; her two husbands; a daughter, Janice Clegg; three brothers, Norm, George and Dave and three sisters, Elizabeth Wagner, Helen Michaels and Agnes Baum.

Family and friends may call on Thursday, June 27 from 11:00 a.m. until the time of services at 1:00 p.m. at the Kelley-Robb-Cummins Funeral Home.

Interment will be at Brookfield Cemetery.

