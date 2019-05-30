Gary Earl Montgomery Obituary

HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Funeral services will be held on Monday, June 3, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Phil Roland officiating for Gary Earl Montgomery, 68, who died Saturday, May 25, 2019.

He was born July 3, 1950 in Youngstown, a son of Earl and Mildred Foulk Montgomery and was a lifelong area resident.

Mr. Montgomery, a graduate of Hubbard High School worked at Fairhaven and enjoyed watching movies.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Family and friends may call on Monday, June 3, 2019, one hour prior to the funeral services from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the Kelley-Robb-Cummins Funeral Home.

Interment will be at America’s Cemetery, Hermitage, Pennsylvania.

