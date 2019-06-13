Edward G. Yasher Obituary

HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Memorial services will be held on Friday, June 21, 2019, at 12:00 Noon at St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church with Rev. Michael Swierz, officiating, for Edward G. Yasher, 91, who died Wednesday morning, June 12, 2019, at Heritage Manor Nursing Home.

He was born March 29, 1927, in Farrell, Pennsylvania, a son of Joseph and Elizabeth Bator Yasher and was a lifelong area resident.

Mr. Yasher served with the United States Army and was a member of St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church.

He worked for General Fireproofing for 45 years before retiring in 1983.

Ed was a member of the Hubbard VFW Post No. 3767 and the Fraternal Order of Eagles in Pennsylvania. He volunteered at the Youngstown VA Clinic on Belmont Avenue where he made coffee and would take the blind golfing. Ed will be remembered as a very gentle man and a great listener.

He leaves his wife, the former Joanne Taafe, whom he married August 4, 1951; three sons, Edward J. Yasher and his wife, Kimberly, of Hubbard, Thomas J. Yasher of Hubbard and Richard M. Yasher and his wife, Tracy, of Brookfield; a son-in-law, Bill Fulytar of Hubbard; a sister, Betty Baskaji of Boardman; eight grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

Ed was preceded in death by his parents; his daughter, Susan Marie Fulytar; two brothers, Joseph (Fran) Yasher and Leonard (Loretta) Yasher and two sisters, Dorothy (Ken) Bauder and Delores (Bob) Myers.

Family and friends may call on Friday, June 21, 2019 from 10:30 a.m. until the time of services at 12:00 Noon at St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church.

Ed’s family wishes to extend a heartfelt thank you to Dr. Howard Slemons, the entire staff at Heritage Manor and to everyone at Southern Care Hospice.

The family requests in lieu of flowers, memorial donations be made to Southern Care Hospice, 5401 Ashley Circle Suite E, Austintown, OH 44515.

Ed’s final resting place will be at Villa Marie Cemetery.

