Doris “LaVerne” Younkins Obituary

HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Funeral services will be held Monday, June 17, 2019 at 6:00 p.m. at the Kelley-Robb-Cummins Funeral Home with Rev. Michael Swierz officiating for Doris “LaVerne” Younkins, 90, who died Thursday morning, June 13, 2019 at her home.

She was born November 3, 1928 at home in Coalburg, Ohio a daughter of Edward and Doris Whitworth Swartz and was a lifelong Hubbard resident.

Mrs. Younkins was a graduate of Hubbard High School and along with her husband Ted, owned and operated Four Seasons Fireplaces in Hubbard for 41 years.

LaVerne enjoyed traveling with her husband.

Her husband Theodore “Ted” Younkins, whom she married June 18, 1948, died November 21, 2010.

She leaves two sons, Gary (Janine) Younkins of Hubbard and Kenneth (Kelley) Younkins of Warren; three daughters, Joy (Joe) Grzelak, Janet (John) Schuller and Karen Younkins all of Hubbard; two brothers, Edward Swartz and Leo (Carol) Swartz; three sisters, Betty Harvey, Shirley (Karl) Keaggy, Mary (Skip) Conner and Patty Hermensky; 15 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.

LaVerne was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Ted; three brothers, Jim, Sam and Bob Swartz and two sisters, Esther Fast and Judy Wagner.

Family and friends may call on Monday, June 17, 2019 from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. at the Kelley-Robb-Cummins Funeral Home prior to services.

LaVerne’s family wishes to extend a heartfelt thank you to Grace Hospice and her caregivers.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Grace Hospice, 7206 Market Street, Youngstown, OH 44512.

Interment will be at Hubbard Union Cemetery.

