Kelly Leroy Patton, Sharon, PA

SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Kelly Leroy Patton, 62, of Sharon, Pennsylvania, passed away on Thursday, February 6, 2020 at UPMC Passavant Hospital, Pittsburgh, Allegheny County.

Kelly was born in Meadville, Pennsylvania, on March 21, 1957, a son of the late Mable (Tenny) Oblenski and Brewer Patton.

He was the husband of Melanie (Cassel) Patton, whom he married June 4, 1987 and she survives at home.

He worked as a laborer at H.W. Wilson Roofing and as a janitor for Kaplan Career Institute.

Kelly loved motorcycles, he also enjoyed hiking, bicycling and playing with his dogs.

He was a man of god and attended the First Assembly of God Church in Sharon and previously attended the First Assembly of God Church in Meadville and the Christian Assembly of God Church in Greenville, Pennsylvania.

Kelly is survived by a daughter, Melinda Patton Slater, of Erie, Pennsylvania.; two sons Kelly Patrick Patton, of Sharon, Pennsylvania; Lucas E. Keyes, of Austin, Texas.; four sisters, Wanda Fink, of Erie, Pennsylvania; Patty Moore, of Meadville, Pennsylvania; Violet Patton, of Meadville, Pennsylvania; Charlotte Sternby, of Meadville, Pennsylvania.

two brothers, Eugene Patton, of Greenville, Pennsylvania; Robert Patton, of Greenville, Pennsylvania.

He was preceded in death by a brother and a sister.

A memorial service for Kelly will be held at a later date. There are no calling hours or services planned at this time.

Arrangements are being handled by the Stevenson Funeral Home.