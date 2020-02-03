Kelly A. Brown, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kelly A. Brown, 47, of Warren, entered peacefully into eternal life on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 7:57 p.m. in Mercy Health St. Joseph Warren Hospital with her family at her side after a short battle with cancer.

She was born March 19, 1972 in Warren the daughter of Donald P. and Mae Moszumanski Stark, Sr. and was a lifelong area resident.

Kelly was a 1990 graduate of Howland High School.

She was employed with Delphi Packard Electric, Ollie’s Department Store at the Eastwood Mall and most recently Aldi’s Grocery Store. Kelly was currently employed with Warren City Schools.

She loved going to the beach. Most importantly, Kelly loved being a mom to her daughter, Brooklyn. She was her biggest fan, supporting her in all her school and sporting events.

Kelly will be forever remembered by her mother, Mae of Warren; her husband, Chris Brown whom she married on October 25, 2004; her daughter, Brooklyn at home; a daughter, Alexa Brown of Cleveland; a sister, Kim D’Amico of Warren; her mother-in-law, Carolyn Brown of Warren; two stepbrothers, Daniel Stark of Stow and Donald P. (Trisha) Stark, Jr. of Warren; three brothers-in-law, Mark (Mary) Brown of Jacksonville, Florida, Rick (Sandy) Brown of Bazetta and Matt (Traci) Brown of McDonald; by many nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephew and by a host of friends and extended family who dearly loved her. Finally, Kelly leaves behind her two canine companions, “Gus” and “Archie” who have been by her side these last six weeks of her illness; they too love and miss her very much.

She was preceded in death by her father, Donald P. Stark, Sr and her father-in-law, Richard Brown.

Calling hours will take place on Thursday, February 6, 2020 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at St. Elizabeth Ann Seaton Parish-SS. Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church, 1234 High Street NE, Warren, OH 44483.

An Order Christian Burial Service, with Deacon Joseph Toth officiating, will be offered at 7:00 p.m. in the church on Thursday, February 6, following visitation.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions be made in Kelly’s name to either the Warren G. Harding Band Boosters, the Trumbull County Dog Shelter or The American Cancer Society.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Staton-Borowski Funeral Home, 962 North Road NE, Warren, OH 44483, 330-394-6200. Dedicated to Serving Your Loved Ones. Condolences may be sent to www.statonborowskifuneralhome.com.