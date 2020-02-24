Kelley Williams, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kelley Williams, 91, of Warren, Ohio, departed this life Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at 1:18 p.m. at his residence, following a cardiac arrest.

He was born November 20, 1928 in Akron, Ohio, the son of Homer and Pearlie Hubbard Williams, residing in the area for 55 years.

Mr. Williams was employed with General Motors Corp. B.O.C. Lordstown Division for many years as a Laborer, before retiring in 2004. He also worked for Labors International Union of North America Local 935 as a Construction Worker.

He was a member of Sixth St. Tabernacle Church, King Solomon Lodge No. 87 and enjoyed photography, reading and drawing.

He served honorably in the U.S. Navy, serving during the Korean Conflict on the USS Thomas Jefferson, receiving the Victory Medal and Asiatic Pacific Area Campaign Medal.

He leaves to mourn his wife, Mrs. Elizabeth Riddle Y. Williams of Warren; one daughter, Mrs. Angela K. (Charles) Williams Kirnon of Warren; three stepsons, Norris J. Young of Warren, Morris J. Young and Jesse B. Young both of Saginaw, Michigan; three stepdaughters, Mrs. Doris A. (Phillip) Walker of Warren, Mrs. Denise (Manuel) Swearengen Dosal of Nashville, TN and Ms. Ernestine Young of Detroit, MI; one brother, Omar (Michele) Williams of Akron; one sister, Mrs. Velma Stone of Akron; one granddaughter he raised, Mrs. Tawanna L. (Jermaine) Thaxton; caregiver, Mark Hummer; twenty-nine grandchildren, thirty-five great grandchildren; four great great grandchildren and a host of nephews, nieces, cousins and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, one son, Lloyd Young; two brothers, Raymond Williams and Curtis Williams and one sister, Mrs. Cleazeal Rogers.

Funeral Services will be held Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 11:00 a.m.at the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Chapel, where calling hours will be from 10:00-11:00 a.m.

Burial will take place at Oakwood Cemetery.

Arrangements of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Home.