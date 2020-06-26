Wilma J. Quinn, Hubbard, Ohio

HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at 6:00 p.m. at St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church with Rev. Michael Swierz officiating for Wilma J. Quinn, 91, who died Wednesday afternoon, June 24, 2020 at her home.

She was born February 14, 1929 in Coalburg, a daughter of James and Stefanie Cernich Batta and was a lifelong Hubbard resident.

Mrs. Quinn, a graduate of Hubbard High School, was an employee at St. Elizabeth Hospital for 19 years, retiring in 1996.

She was a member of St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church, having been a school mother and enjoyed working the yearly St. Pat’s Festival.

Wilma was also a member of the Hubbard Volunteer Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary.

Her husband, Thomas R. Quinn, whom she married August 10, 1957, died April 26, 2004.

She leaves a son, Thomas J. Quinn and his wife, Patricia, of New Hampshire; a daughter, Laureen Quinn of Pittsburgh and two grandchildren, Hayden and Riley Quinn.

Wilma was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Thomas; two brothers, James and John Batta and a sister, Helen Sipusic.

Family and friends may call on Tuesday June 30, 2020, one hour prior to the services from 5:00 – 6:00 p.m. at St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church, 357 North Main Street, Hubbard, OH 44425.

Wilma’s final resting place will be at Hubbard Union Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to Angels for Animals, 4750 South Range Road, Canfield, OH 44406.

Arrangements are being handled by the Kelley-Robb-Cummins Funeral Home. Please visit www.krcummins.com to send condolences to the family.

