William M. Schroeder, Hubbard Ohio – Obituary

HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Funeral services will be held on Friday, September 6, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. at the Kelley-Robb-Cummins Funeral Home for William M. Schroeder, 62, who died Friday morning, August 30, 2019 at the Cleveland Clinic.

He was born December 15, 1956 in Youngstown, a son of William H. and Irene J. Sciulli Schroeder and moved to Hubbard in 1970 from Coitsville.

Mr. Schroeder, a 1975 graduate of Hubbard High School, was a scrap manager for United Steel Service for 18 years and was a member of St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church.

He was an avid hunter and loved fishing on Lake Erie with his friends. He also enjoyed playing pool, bocce and golf.

Bill leaves his life partner, Charlene A. Schroeder; a son, Adam H. Schroeder of Hubbard; two daughters, Sarah J. Schroeder of Hubbard and Shayla M. Schroeder of Hubbard; a brother, Joseph M. (Patricia) Schroeder and two sisters, Jean C. Morosky of Loveland and Elizabeth A. (Charles) Evans of Hubbard.

Bill was preceded in death by his parents.

Calling hours will be held on Friday, September 6, 2019 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Kelley-Robb-Cummins Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you please take a shot of Black Velvet in Bill’s honor.

