Virginia Mae Coonce, Hubbard, Ohio – Obituary

HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Funeral services will be held on Saturday August 31, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Corner House Christian Church for Virginia Mae Coonce, 87, who died Sunday morning August 25, 2019 at Sharon Regional.

She was born November 9, 1931 in Youngstown, a daughter of William B. and Mary Lett Ross and had lived most of her life in the area.

Mrs. Coonce, a 1950 graduate of South High School, attended Youngstown State University and was a member of Corner House Christian Church in Hubbard. She volunteered for the Youngstown School Foster Grandchildren Program of Ohio and had worked for Phar-Mor and Neuco Communications. Virginia was a column writer for the Hubbard Soaring Eagle, was a volunteer for Ohioreads for the 2002-2003 school year and was Tutor of the Month in March 2002. She was a member of the Happy Wanderers, the Hubbard Historical Society and volunteered for the Ronald McDonald House in Youngstown for over 9 years.

Virginia enjoyed sewing, cooking, puzzles and Sudoku. She especially loved listening to Rodd’s Music at Madison for 17 years and buggy rides with her daughter Brenda.

She leaves three sons, Roddy Coonce and his partner Jack Peterson of Youngstown, Todd Coonce and his wife Micki of Hubbard and Keny Coonce and his wife Angela of Castle Rock, Colorado; three daughters, Kenda Klenec and her husband Rick of Louisville, Kentucky, Brenda Coonce of Youngstown and Lorie Ostoyic and her husband Gary of Chagrin Falls; 11 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren.

Virginia was preceded in death by her parents; three sisters, Helen Rudolph, Betty Biggs and Beverly Martin and 3 brothers, Charles Ross, Burton Ross and Sgt. Ronald Ross who was killed in Vietnam and one great grandson, Alex Mosora.

Family and friends may call on Friday, August 30, 2019 from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. at the Kelley-Robb-Cummins Funeral Home and also one hour prior to the funeral service on Saturday, August 31, 2019 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the Corner House Christian Church.

A luncheon will follow the funeral service at the Corner House Christian Church. Virginia loved potluck meals, so please feel free to honor her and bring your favorite dish.

