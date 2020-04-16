Vincent S. Perisa, Hubbard, Ohio

HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Vincent S. Perisa, 76, died Wednesday morning April 15, 2020 at University Hospitals Geauga Medical Center.

He was born May 31, 1943 in Sharon, Pennsylvania a son of Vincent S. and Anna Peternac Perisa and was a lifelong area resident.

Mr. Perisa, a graduate of Brookfield High School was a member of St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church.

Vincent worked for Wheatland Tube for 10 years before his plant closed. He previously worked for Youngstown Welding for 20 years.

He was a very active member of the Brookfield Conservation Club for almost 50 years, where he enjoyed helping with the fishing derby and shoots. He will be missed by all his friends he made at the club. As a hobby, Vince enjoyed making and shooting muzzleloader guns. He had won several championships.

His wife, the former Barbara A. Ashman, whom he married in 1965, died November 17, 2014.

Vincent leaves three daughters, Suzanne M. Perisa of Kingsville, Ohio, Pamela S. (Mike) Perisa of Hubbard and Jennifer L. Perisa of Hubbard; a brother, Dennis (Kathy) Perisa of Fowler; three sisters, Carole Esmond of Cincinnati, Gina (Chuck) Ash of Fowler and Lori (Lonny) Sivey of Columbus; five grandchildren, Amanda, Justin, Ashlynne, Mia and Sydnee.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife Barbara; a son, Vincent M. Perisa; a brother, Gary Perisa and three sisters, Margie Perisa, Jeannie Rounds and Stephanie Perisa.

There are no calling hours or funeral services.

Vincent’s final resting place will be at Hubbard Union Cemetery.

Please visit www.krcummins.com to view this obituary and to send condolences to the family.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Vincent S. Perisa, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Friday, April 17, at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.