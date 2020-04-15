Tommy Peter Nirchi, Hubbard, Ohio

HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Tommy Peter Nirchi, 69, died Monday afternoon, April 13, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Hospital.

He was born June 29, 1950 in Johnson City, New York, a son of Dominic and Josephine Pezutti Nirchi and had moved to Hubbard in 1957.

Mr. Nirchi, a 1969 graduate of Hubbard High School, served with the United States Air Force and was a devoted member of St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church.

Tommy enjoyed music, movies and reading.

He leaves his sister, Joann Sesser and her husband, John, of Hubbard; a niece, Erin Hacker and her husband, Michael and a nephew, Anthony Sesser and his wife, Nicole and great-nieces and nephews, Andy and Aidan Hacker and Lilly, Anthony and Lydia Sesser.

Tommy was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Harold Nirchi.

A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date.

There are no calling hours.

Arrangements handled by Kelley-Robb-Cummins Funeral Home. Please visit www.krcummins.com to send condolences to the family.

