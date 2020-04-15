Breaking News
Thomas Michael Hitt, Hubbard, Ohio

Kelley-Robb-Cummins Funeral Home

April 6, 2020

by: MyValleyTributes Staff

HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas Michael Hitt, 65, died Monday evening, April 6, 2020 at Sharon Regional.

He was born December 30, 1954 in Weston, West Virginia, a son of Thomas L. and Jeanette Gay Hitt and moved to Hubbard in 1980 coming from Austintown.

Mr. Hitt, a 1973 graduate of Austintown Fitch High School, served with the United States Marines.

Thomas was a mail sorter for the United States Postal Service in downtown Youngstown for 31 years, retiring in 2013.

He was a member of St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church and enjoyed camping.

He leaves his wife, the former JoLynn Perrotta, whom he married September 20, 1980; three sons, TJ Hitt of Hubbard, Mark (Yvonne Nelson) Hitt of Hubbard and Corey (Anne) Hitt of Columbus; three sisters, Kim Welch of Girard, Cathy Acosta of Girard and Cindy (Edwin) Petersen of Seattle, Washington and five grandchildren.

Thomas was preceded in death by his parents.

A memorial service will be held at a later date, there are no calling hours of funeral services at this time.

Arrangements handled by Kelley-Robb-Cummins Funeral Home. Please visit www.krcummins.com to send condolences to the family.

