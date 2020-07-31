Thomas Garzan, Hubbard, Ohio

HUBBARD Private memorial services will be held for Thomas Garzan, 89, who passed from this world on Tuesday morning July 28,2020, at his home. He was born August 20, 1930 in Campbell, OH to Thomas and Magdalena (nee Spajich) and was a lifelong resident.

Tom proudly served with the United States Army during the Korean Conflict and upon discharge worked for the former Strouss’ Department Store in the appliance department for 40 years and was head of shipping. He was a member of the Teamsters Union Local #377. Gardening was his passion and he enjoyed sharing his bounty with neighbors and friends. Garage sales were his delight and he was thrilled when he came across any Avon bottles!

His wife, the former Elizabeth Anne Turner, passed away February 6, 2013 after 48 years of marriage.

Tom was also preceded in death by his parents, Thomas and Magdalena, a son, Robert L. Smith, two brothers, John and George Garzan and two sisters, Dorothy and Veronica and nephew Chuck Piette.

He leaves two sons, Joseph P. Mortimer of Hubbard, and Roland F. “Mort” Mortimer of Campbell, a daughter, Cheryl L. Lambert (Jerry) of Painesville OH, a sister, Kathryn Garzan of Campbell, nephews James Shurtleff, Kenneth Piette, Thomas Piette, neice, Kathy Piette and many grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Tom loved a good joke and leaves a legacy of joy and laughter.

His final resting place will be at Brookfield Cemetery beside his beloved wife “Betty”.

Arrangements are being handled by the Kelley-Robb-Cummins Funeral Home.

Please visit www.krcummins.com to send condolences to the family.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Thomas Garzan, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Friday, July 31, at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.

More stories from WKBN.com: