Terri Coleen Frank, Hubbard, Ohio

HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Funeral services will be held on Friday February 28, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Kelley-Robb-Cummins Funeral Home with Rev. Michael Swierz officiating for Terri Coleen Frank, 55 who died Sunday morning, February 23, 2020 at her home.

She was born April 28, 1964 in Youngstown, the daughter of Patricia Wilson and George Romo and was a lifelong resident of Hubbard.

Terri graduated from Hubbard High School in 1982 and worked 29 years at American Standard in Salem, 3 years at Brilliant Cleaning Services and 8 years part-time at Bell Wick Bowl.

Terri was a happy, energetic, outgoing, loving person who was always smiling. She loved her family dearly. The “apple of her eye” was her granddaughter, Jaycee, almost 3 years old.

Conneaut, Ohio was her second home, boating, fishing, kayaking, camping and enjoying life with her family and friends. Her favorite animals were Zeus, Bookie and Lilly and she gave the best hugs!

Terri leaves her husband of 26 years, Gordon M. Frank; a daughter, Brandi L. Frank and granddaughter, Jaycee Y. L. Frank; her three brothers, David (Stephanie) Romo, John (Vicki) Romo and Paul (Theresa) Wilson.

She also leaves her mother and step-father, Pat and Paul Wilson; her stepmother, Betty Romo; her daughter-in-law, Marianne Day and new granddaughter, JoJo K. and many nieces and nephews.

Terri was preceded in death by her son, Billy Kehler, her father, George Romo and her father-in-law and mother-in-law, Michael and Yvette Frank.

Family and friends may call on Thursday, February 27, 2020 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Kelley-Robb-Cummins Funeral Home.

Please visit www.krcummins.com to send condolences to the family.

To send flowers to Terri’s family, please visit our floral section.