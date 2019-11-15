Suzanne “Rita” Federico, Hubbard, Ohio

HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Funeral services will be held on Monday, November 18, 2019, at 7:00 p.m., at the Kelley-Robb-Cummins Funeral Home for Suzanne “Rita” Federico, 93, who died Wednesday, November 13, 2019, at Liberty Health Care Center.

She was born August 15, 1926, at home in Hubbard, a daughter of Henry and Mary LaCivita Clacko, Sr.

Mrs. Federico a member of St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church, attended Youngstown State College for business and was a member of Delta Chi Epsilon.

She was a study hall monitor at Hubbard Exempted Village School District. Her husband, Joseph C. Federico, Sr., whom she married September 20, 1952, died October 14, 1996.

She leaves two sons, Joseph C. Federico Jr., a United States Navy Veteran of Sugar Valley, Georgia and David A. Federico of Nashua, New Hampshire; a sister, Mary Buzzari of Youngstown; three granddaughters, Renee, Kara and Breanna Federico and a great-grandson, Wade Miller.

Suzanne was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Joseph; four brothers, Philip Clacko, John Clacko, Anthony Clacko,Henry Clacko, Jr. and five sisters, Eleanor Garano, Elizabeth Chicase, Jennie Scoutelos, Josephine DeChellis and Phyllis Gedeon.

Family and friends may call on Monday, November 18, 2019, from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m., at the Kelley-Robb-Cummins Funeral Home.

Interment will be at Hubbard Union Cemetery.

Please visit www.krcummins.com to send condolences to the family.

To send flowers to Suzanne’s family, please visit our floral section.