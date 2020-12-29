Steven H. Miller, Hubbard, Ohio

HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Steven H. Miller, 59, died Thursday December 24, 2020 at his home.

He was born March 17, 1961 in Youngstown, a son of James and Evelyn (Lynn) Grega Miller and was a lifelong Hubbard resident.

Steven was a 1979 graduate of Hubbard High School.

He enjoyed all outdoor activities, particularly hunting and fishing.

He leaves his father, James of Hubbard and three sisters, Lorraine Murphy and her husband Bill of Canton, Karen Boze and her husband Bill of Pittsburgh and Marilyn Roseski and her husband Mark of Hubbard, as well as nieces and nephews; Jason, Kaitlin, Kelsey, Ian and Bobby.

Steven was preceded in death by his mother Lynn and grandparents.

Due to the current COVID-19 restrictions, the family is not having a funeral service.

Arrangements are being handled by the Kelley-Cummins Funeral Home.

Please visit www.kcummins.com to send condolences to the family.

