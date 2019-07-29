Stephen Paul Gorol, Hubbard, Ohio – Obituary

HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Private funeral services were held for Stephen Paul Gorol, 88, who died Monday afternoon, July 22, 2019 at Shepherd of the Valley in Niles.

He was born May 30, 1931 in Campbell, a son of Michael and Anna Kushner Gorol and had lived in Hubbard for 48 years.

Mr. Gorol, a member of St. Michael’s Orthodox Church, was a 1949 graduate of Campbell Memorial High School and served state side with the United States Air Force during the Korean War. Stephen then received his Bachelor of Science Degree in Business Administration from Youngstown State University in 1964.

He was a mail carrier for the U.S. Postal Service for six years, retiring in 1977 and formerly worked for Youngstown Sheet and Tube for 15 years.

Stephen was a charter member of the Eastern Orthodox Men’s Society and its golf league for 40 years. He made a hole-in-one on the 16th hole at Hubbard Golf Course in 1989. Stephen did AARP tax prep for the elderly for 20 years at the Hubbard Public Library and enjoyed gardening and cooking.

His wife, the former Mary Lyden, whom he married April 23, 1971, died September 27, 2011.

Stephen leaves three sons, John Foust of Austintown, Mike Foust of Winter Park, Florida and Henry Foust of Warren; two daughters, Mary Ann Miller of Hubbard and Kathy Witherow of Petrolia, Pennsylvania; four grandchildren, Herb Seabolt and Matt, Heather and Samantha Foust and four great-grandchildren, Stephen and Phillip Seabolt and Lilly and Charlotte Foust.

Stephen was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Mary; four brothers, Edward, Michael, John and Joseph Gorol and a sister, Mary Talbert.

Interment will be at Hubbard Union Cemetery.

Please visit www.krcummins.com to send condolences to the family.