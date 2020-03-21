Sondra Lee Hicks, Hubbard, Ohio

HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sondra Lee Hicks, 80, died Monday morning, March 16, 2020, at St.Elizabeth Hospital.

She was born October 9, 1939, in East Liverpool, Ohio, a daughter of Harold and Sarah Risden Hancock and moved to Hubbard in 1996 from Youngstown.



Mrs. Hicks, a graduate of Wellsville High School was a member of St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church.

She worked at St. Elizabeth Hospital in environmental services for 30 years, retiring in 2009.

Sondra enjoyed going to casinos, building puzzles and reading and before her stroke crafting and taking care of her granddaughter.

Her husband, Ralph Lee Hicks, whom she married July 17, 1964, died April 15, 2010.

She leaves a daughter, Melissa Liste and her husband, Rob of Warren; a sister, Gladys Renicker and her husband, Joe of Columbus and a granddaughter, Allison Liste. Sondra also leaves a brother-in-law, Mike Hicks and his wife, Roni of East Liverpool and many nieces and nephews.

Sondra was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Ralph; three brothers, Don, George and Harold “Butch” Hancock and two sisters, Mary “Betty” Wirag and Donna Noland.

There are no calling hours or funeral services.

Arrangements are being handled by the Kelley-Robb-Cummins Funeral Home.

