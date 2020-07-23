Shirley J. Anschutz, Hubbard, Ohio

HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Private funeral services were held for Shirley J. Anschutz, 85, who died Saturday morning, July 18, 2020, at Hospice House.

She was born November 25, 1934, at home in Masury, a daughter of William H. and Alice King and lived most of her life in Hubbard.

Mrs. Anschutz, a 1953 graduate of Brookfield High School was a homemaker.

She enjoyed sewing in her younger years, doing ceramics, bowling and word puzzles. She also loved animals, feeding the birds, boating, water skiing traveling and most of all spending time with her grandchildren.

She leaves her husband, Ronald E. Anschutz, whom she married July 14, 1956; a son, Keith E. Anschutz and his wife, Darla of Youngstown; a daughter, Barbara L. Moore and her husband, Mark of Hubbard; two sisters, Beverley Barnes of Hermitage and Margaret Jones and her husband, John of Brookfield; three grandchildren, Shaun Anschutz, Brandon Moore and Ronald Anschutz and one great-granddaughter, Riley Moore.

Shirley was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, William King and a grandson, Marc Moore.

Interment was at Brookfield Cemetery.

Arrangements were handled by the Kelley-Robb-Cummins Funeral Home.

