Scott Henry Trigg, Hubbard, Ohio

HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Scott Henry Trigg (aka Trigger), age 49, was born on September 16, 1970, and passed away on Friday, October 18, 2019, after a 2-year struggle with colon cancer.

He was born in Landstuhl Germany and raised in Hubbard Ohio, where he was a lifelong resident.

He is the son of William R. Trigg Jr. and Catherine F. Weiser-May, Stepfather William Wayne May and the older brother to sisters Mary Trigg and Kayla Trigg.

In the days leading up to Scott’s passing, he was surrounded by so many who he loved. Not only did his immediate family have the privilege of being with him in his final days, but so did his aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. And in spite of his debilitating condition, Scott was fortunate to still have the ability to enjoy, converse and laugh with the people around him up until the last two days before his transition.

Scott’s favorite pastime activities were bowling, shooting pool and watching sports. Not only was he an avid Pittsburgh Steelers, Cleveland Indians, and OSU fan, but he also took pride in supporting live local sporting events such as the MV Scrappers and Hubbard High football. If asked what his favorite sport was, his answer would be…. “All of them.”

Those who knew Scott best would describe him as a pure-hearted, genuine human being, who was kind to everyone. He loved nothing more than enjoying a beer with his lifelong friends Joey Sheridan, Mike Disilvio, Adam Hettrick, and his stepdad Wayne. He also looked forward to spending time with his younger sister Mary Elizabeth and his two nieces Olivia and Scarlett, who live in New York. He was always enthusiastic about traveling to see them or awaiting their family visits home.

Not many can say that they truly enjoy their job, but Scott could. Work was a very important part of his life. He was a loyal employee of Truck World since 1997. Not only did he take great pride in working there for almost the last two and a half decades, but he also enjoyed the companionship of his co-workers, whom he got to know on a family-like basis over the years.

He is preceded in death by his paternal Grandparents William R. Trigg Sr. and Mary Elizabeth Trigg and his maternal Grandparents Scott Henry Weiser and Alta McKinley Weiser.

Not only did Scott love his hometown of Hubbard, Ohio, but he shares a long family lineage to the area. Including his Great Grandfather; Roy M. Trigg serving as Mayor of Hubbard 1932-35.

The family would like to give a special thanks to the Sharon Regional Cancer Care Center and the nursing staff of Sharon Regional Medical Center, who went above and beyond the call of duty to make Scott comfortable throughout his treatments and in his final days. Also, thanks go out to Truck World for patiently working with Scott to accommodate his needs for as long as he was able to work.

The kindness that was Scott Trigg is unparalleled. He will be missed dearly by so many.

He will be laid to rest next to his Grandfather in the Hubbard Union Cemetery.

There are no calling hours or funeral services.

The family requests memorial donations are made to Hubbard Schools, C/O Hubbard School Lunch Program, 350 Hall Ave., Hubbard, OH 44425 or Hubbard Bowling Boosters, 350 Hall Ave., Hubbard, OH 44425.

Arrangements are being handled by the Kelley-Robb-Cummins Funeral Home.

Please visit www.krcummins.com to send condolences to the family.