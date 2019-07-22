Samuel A. Wade, New Castle, PA – Obituary

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Samuel A. Wade, 63, died Sunday morning, July 21, 2019 at Jameson Memorial Hospital in New Castle.

He was born September 23, 1955 in Youngstown, a son of Samuel M. and Patricia B. Hovis Wade.

Mr. Wade, a graduate of North High School was a machinist for Ball Corporation, formerly U.S. Can in Hubbard for 25 years, retiring in 2014.

He enjoyed hunting, fishing and riding his Harley.

He leaves his wife, the former Debra S. Stevenson, whom he married August 16, 2002; two sons, Erick S. Wade and his wife, Seneca, of Girard and Shane A. Wade and his wife, Dawn, of New Castle; a brother, Alex S. Wade of Masury; a sister, Sharon L. Greenawalt of New Wilmington, Pennsylvania and a granddaughter, Abbigail Wade.

Samuel was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Randy Hovis.

There are no calling hours or funeral services.

Arrangements handled by Kelley-Robb-Cummins Funeral Home. Please visit www.krcummins.com to send condolences to the family.

