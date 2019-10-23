Sally M. McAllen, Hubbard, Ohio

HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Funeral services will be held on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Kelley-Robb-Cummins Funeral Home with Deacon John Bartos officiating for Sally M. McAllen, 88, who died Tuesday evening, October 22, 2019 at her home.

She was born December 2, 1930 in Youngstown, a daughter of Patrick Henry and Thelma Forney.

Mrs. McAllen, a homemaker, had worked at the Youngstown Country Club for 10 years.

She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Hubbard where she served as a Deacon, was named the Woman of the Year in 2005 and was a member of its Woman’s Association. Sally was a member of the Hubbard Football Moms, enjoyed coloring, cross stitch, cooking, reading and especially loved her family.

Her husband Harry McAllen, whom she married October 30, 1948, died April 15, 1996.

She leaves two sons, William McAllen of Littleton, Colorado and Mark McAllen and his wife Diane of Hubbard; two daughters, Cynthia Flowers of Westerville and Wendy Hall of Studio City, California; a brother, Bud Zoblisien and his wife Joanne of Boardman; 9 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren.

Sally was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Harry; a daughter, Patricia Jean; two brothers, Thomas and Robert Zoblisien and two sisters, Carol Murdock and Mary Louise Maizel.

Family and friends may call on Saturday, October 26, 2019, one hour prior to the funeral services from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the Kelley-Robb-Cummins Funeral Home.

The family suggests memorial donations be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 3711 Starr Centre Dr. Suite 4, Canfield, OH 44406 or to Southern Care Hospice, 5401 Ashley Circle Suite E, Youngstown, OH 44515.

Interment will be at Tod Homestead Cemetery.

