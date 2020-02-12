Roxanne Lee Vesey, Masury, Ohio

MASURY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Roxanne Lee Vesey, 67, died Monday evening, February 10, 2020 at Sharon Regional.

She was born July 27, 1952 in Paris, Texas to Richard G. and Thelma Jo Brown Anderson and was a lifelong area resident.

Mrs. Vesey, a homemaker, enjoyed watching movies and doing jigsaw and crossword puzzles.

She leaves a son, Donald “Jay” Anderson and his fiancée, Suzanne Tatomirovich, of Masury; a daughter, Jeannette Damstoft and her husband, Leif, of Warren and two sisters, Dee Anderson of Girard and Cheryl Parkes of Colorado.

Roxanne was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Raymond Vesey; a son, Richard “Rick” Anderson; two brothers, George and Stoney and a sister, Sallie Morris.

There are no calling hours or funeral services.

Arrangements are being handled by the Kelley-Robb-Cummins Funeral Home.

Please visit www.krcummins.com to send condolences to the family.

To send flowers to Roxanne’s family, please visit our floral section.