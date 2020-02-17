Roxanne Lee (Anderson) Vesey, Masury, Ohio

MASURY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Roxanne Lee Vesey, 67, died Monday evening, February 10, 2020, at Sharon Regional.

She was born July 27, 1952, in Paris, Texas, a son of Richard G. and Thelma Jo Brown Anderson and was a lifelong area resident.

Mrs. Vesey, a homemaker, enjoyed watching movies and doing jigsaw and crossword puzzles.

She leaves a son, Donald “Jay” Anderson and his fiancé, Suzanne Tatomirovich of Masury; a daughter, Jeannette Damstoft and her husband, Leif of Warren; two sisters, Dee Anderson of Girard and Cheryl Parkes of Colorado.

Roxanne was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Raymond Vesey; a son, Richard “Rick” Anderson; two brothers, George and Stoney and a sister, Sallie Morris.

There are no calling hours or funeral services.

Arrangements are being handled by the Kelley-Robb-Cummins Funeral Home.

