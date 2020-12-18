Rose M. Ashman, Hubbard, Ohio

HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Private services were held for Rose M. Ashman, 90, who died Thursday evening December 10, 2020 at her home.

She was born June 6, 1930 at home in Hubbard, a daughter of Ralph and Angeline Pratt Perline and lived most of her life in Hubbard.

Mrs. Ashman attended Scienceville High School and was a member of St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church.

She worked in the laundry department at St. Elizabeth Hospital for 25 years, retiring in 1992. Rose was a member of the Happy Wanderers, Hubbard TOPS and Hubbard Conservation Club Auxiliary.

She enjoyed cooking, baking and gardening. She loved spending time with her family and especially looked forward to Christmas Eve traditions and the Feast of Seven Fishes.

Her husband, David Ashman, whom she married October 4, 1947, died September 29, 1993.

She leaves a son, David Ashman and his wife Darlene of Brookfield; 4 daughters, Shirley Lloyd and her husband John of Girard, Cathy Adamrovich and her husband George of Hubbard, Jenny Davis and her husband Leroy of Girard and Jane Humenny and her husband Mike of Hubbard; a daughter-in-law, Mary Ashman of Hubbard; 13 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren. She also leaves her ywo cats, Chauncy and Bindie.

Rose was preceded in death by her parents; her husband David; her son, William Ashman; her mother-in-law, Mattie Jane with whom she shared her home with for many years and 12 brothers and sisters.

Interment was at Hubbard Union Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to Hospice of the Valley, 5190 Market St., Youngstown, OH 44512.

Arrangements are being handled by the Kelly-Robb-Cummins Funeral Home.

