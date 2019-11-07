Rose Katherine Grega, Hubbard, Ohio

HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday November 11, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church with Rev. Michael Swierz officiating for Rose Katherine Grega, 92, who died Tuesday evening November 5, 2019 at Windsor House.

She was born November 5, 1927 in Coitsville, a daughter of Stephen and Catherine Martinich Matesevac.

Mrs. Grega, a homemaker, was a member of St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church. Her husband, Paul J. Grega, whom she married November 10, 1962, died December 4, 1987.

She leaves a daughter, Kathleen M. Huff and her husband Ed of Hubbard; a sister, Elizabeth Matesevac of Hubbard; 4 grandchildren, Jessica, Jacquelyn, Jonathan and his wife Nadine and Jamie and his fiance Elisey and 3 great grandchildren, Aiyanna, Cadence and Kayley.

Rose was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Paul; a son, Paul Grega Jr.; a daughter, Elizabeth A. Grega; 3 brothers, Charles D., Joseph S. and John Matesevac and 2 sisters, Christina Sotlar and Frances Dzuracky.

Family and friends may call on Monday, November 11, 2019, one hour prior to the funeral services from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church.

Interment will be at Hubbard Union Cemetery.

Arrangements are being handled by the Kelley-Robb-Cummins Funeral Home.

