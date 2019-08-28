Robert W. Brockett, Hubbard, Ohio – Obituary

HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Funeral services will be held on Sunday, September 1, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at the Kelley-Robb-Cummins Funeral Home for Robert W. Brockett, 76, who died Tuesday morning, August 27, 2019 at Sharon Regional.

He was born September 12, 1942 in Youngstown, the son of Ward W. and Virginia J. (Henninger) Brockett and was a lifelong area resident.

Mr. Brockett, a 1960 graduate of Hubbard High School, owned and operated Brockett’s Auto Service and Winners Circle Used Cars. He previously operated a Pennzoil station and owned a Pure station which became the Union 76 station and then owned the Spillway Inn for a short while.

Bob enjoyed auto racing, gardening, his dogs and the beach.

He leaves his fiancée, Patricia A. Gordon; one daughter, Sheri L. Brockett and her wife, JoAnne Sahli, of Chicago; two stepsons, Steven M. Gordon of Ashtabula and Michael J. Gordon and his wife, Becky, of Norwalk, Ohio; a stepdaughter, Sandra A. Wilhelm and her husband, John, of Austintown; six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

Bob was preceded in death by his parents.

Family and friends may call on Sunday, September 1, 2019 from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. at the Kelley-Robb-Cummins Funeral Home prior to services.

Memorial donations may be made to the Animal Welfare League, 812 Youngstown Kingsville Road, Vienna, OH 44473.

A television tribute will air Thursday, August 29 at the following approximate times: 12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.

