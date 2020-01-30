Robert L. Pieton, Hubbard, Ohio

HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Funeral services will be held on Monday, February 3, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at the Kelley-Robb-Cummins Funeral Home for Robert L. Pieton, 63, who died Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Hospital.

He was born April 7, 1956 in Youngstown, a son of Leonard J. and Charlotte M. Lytle Pieton and was a lifelong area resident.

Mr. Pieton, a 1974 graduate of Hubbard High School and attended West Virginia University on a golf scholarship.

He was of the Presbyterian faith.

He was a carpenter for Hattenbach Refrigeration Company for 20 years, retiring in 2018 and previously had done carpentry work for the LaCivita Brothers.

When Robert was ten, he pitched a no-hitter and was part of Jack Choppa’s little league team. In 1971 as a freshman, he received the Links Man Championship State award and was the low medalist for his golf team and went on to win the Northeast Ohio district championship in 1973. In 2011 Robert was inducted into the Hubbard Sports Hall of Fame. He was a member of the Sharon American Legion and loved to golf.

He leaves his wife, the former Sherry Grim, whom he married April 25, 1998; two brothers, Leonard Pieton and his wife, Kare,n of Hubbard and William Pieton and his wife, Jane, of Beaufort, North Carolina; three sisters, Kathy Pieton, Betsy Logan and her husband, Brian and Cora Rogers and her husband, Gale, all of Hubbard.

Robert was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Sharon Talbert; a niece, Mandi Rogers and a nephew, Brian Logan.

Family and friends may call on Monday, February 3, 2020 two hours prior to the funeral services from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at the Kelley-Robb-Cummins Funeral Home.

The family wishes to extend a heartfelt thank you to everyone at Mercy Home Health Care.

Memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society, 525 N. Broad Street, Canfield, OH 44406.

Interment will be at Hubbard Union Cemetery.

