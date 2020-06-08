Robert James Snyder, Hubbard, Ohio

HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Funeral services will be held on Thursday June 11, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Hubbard Church of the Nazarene with Pastor Michael Byus officiating for Robert James Snyder, 90, who died Saturday afternoon June 6, 2020 at his home.

He was born September 18, 1929 in Mayport, Pennsylvania a son of Orrin and Nellie Shaffer Murdock.

Robert was a member of the Hubbard Church of the Nazarene where he served as a board member for many years and a lifetime member of the NRA.

He retired after 30 years from Youngstown Sheet and Tube in 1980, during that time he started his own electrical business in 1959, Snyder Electric, which is still in operation today by his son Don and two grandsons, Brian and Cory.

In 2000, Robert designed and manufactured an industrial electrical brake that is being used throughout several businesses in the area and was featured in the Electrical Apparatus Magazine, October 2000 issue for his accomplishments.

His hobbies included hunting and fishing, camping with family and friends and traveling.

He spent endless hours volunteering his time and expertise at the church, helping to build the new church to maintenance and upkeep for many years.

His wife of 66 years, the former Velma Snyder, whom he married September 16, 1949, died September 19, 2015.

Robert is survived by his children, Randon (Skip) of Burghill, Terry and Sheila (Price) of Michigan City, Indiana, Richard and Darlene (Drissen) of Hubbard and Don and Marcie (Garner) of Hubbard; nine grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife Velma; three sisters, Dorothy, Evelyn and Mary; three brothers, Wendall, Jack and Roger and one granddaughter, Jen Snyder.

A public visitation observing social distancing and proper health protocols will be held on Thursday, June 11, 2020 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the Hubbard Church of the Nazarene.

Interment will be at Hubbard Union Cemetery.

Arrangements are being handled by the Kelley-Robb-Cummins Funeral Home.

