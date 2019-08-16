Robert J. Reuff, Hubbard, Ohio – Obituary

HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Funeral services will be held on Monday August 19, 2019 at 6:00 p.m. at Covenant Life Fellowship Church, 5900 West Liberty St., Hubbard with Pastor Eric Diehl officiating for Robert J. Reuff, 61,who died Thursday evening August 15, 2019 at his home.

He was born January 14, 1958 in Youngstown, a son of Robert A. and Erin Tobey Reuff.

Mr. Reuff, a 1976 graduate of Hubbard High School was a member of Covenant Life Fellowship Church in Hubbard for 25 years where he played the drums on the worship team and also in a Christian band, In His Service.

He was a computer analyst for Hiram College for 3 years and formerly for Kent State University for 7 years.

Bob enjoyed camping, kayaking, riding ATV’s and just really enjoyed being outdoors.

He leaves his wife, the former Beverly A. Haggerty, whom he married July 1, 1978; his mother, Erin Reuff of Masury; two sons, Kevin Reuff and his wife Kayla of Masury and Nick Reuff of Hubbard; a daughter, Shannon Reuff of Lordstown; two sisters, Tami Burnside and her husband David of Howland and Chris Spadin and her husband Mark of Middleburg Heights and 4 grandchildren, Austin, Landon, Lincoln and Remi.

Bob was preceded in death by his father.

Family and friends may call on Monday, August 19, 2019 two hours prior to the funeral service from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. at the Covenant Life Fellowship Church.

Interment will be at Hubbard Union Cemetery.

