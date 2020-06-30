Rev. James R. Johnson, Hubbard, Ohio

HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, July 3, 2020, at 2:00 p.m., at St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church in Hubbard, with the Very Reverend Monsignor Robert J. Siffrin, diocesan administrator and Rev. Michael Swierz, Pastor of St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church officiating for Rev. James R. Johnson, 90, who died Monday morning, June 29, 2020, at St. Elizabeth Hospital Medical Center.

He was born September 21, 1929, in Cleveland, a son of Julian C. and Irene M. Lehan Johnson.

Fr. Johnson received his Bachelor of Philosophy degree from the University of Notre Dame in 1951.

He was ordained May 28, 1960 and was a member of the Congregation of the Servants of Paraclete most of his ordained life. He served as the associate pastor at St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church in Hubbard and previously served at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church in Canton, St. Mary’s Church of Massilon and was a former Chaplain at Mercy Medical Center in Canton. Fr. Johnson was also a member of the Knights of Columbus Hubbard Council 2072.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Friends and all those wishing to pay their final respects may call on Friday, July 3, 2020, one hour prior to the Mass from 1:00 – 2:00 p.m., at St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church in Hubbard, it is requested that all those in attendance observe social distancing and proper health protocols.

A special thank you to the Oblate Sisters, especially Sister Barbara for their loving care shown to Fr. Johnson.

Memorial donations may be made to the Oblate Sisters, 50 Warner Road, Hubbard, Ohio, 44425 or to St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church, 225 North Main Street, Hubbard, Ohio, 44425.

Interment will be at St. Patrick Cemetery in Hubbard.

Arrangements are being handled by the Kelley-Robb-Cummins Funeral Home.

