Raymond Joseph Curc, Hubbard, Ohio

HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Raymond Joseph Curc, 69, died Wednesday morning, May 20, 2020 peacefully in true Hawgman fashion, surrounded by women at his home.

He was born February 5, 1951 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, a son of Joseph and Agnes Rice Curc and had lived in Hubbard for 41 years coming from Pittsburgh.

Hawgman was a truck driver for Primetals Technologies in Cortland.

He enjoyed life to the fullest riding his 1960 Panhead, rooting on his Pittsburgh Steelers and riding roller coasters. In his later years he was known for his compassion and helping those who needed it the most.

He leaves a daughter, Sheila Harris and her husband, Shawn, of Longwood, Florida and three grandchildren.

Raymond was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Bonnie Curc.

There are no calling hours or funeral services.

A memorial celebration of life will be determined at a later date.

“Ride free Hawgman.”

Arrangements handled by Kelley-Robb-Cummins Funeral Home. Please visit www.krcummins.com to send condolences to the family.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Raymond Joseph Curc, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Sunday, May 24, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on FOX and 9:58 p.m. on MyYTV.