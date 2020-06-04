Ralph J. Pallante, Hubbard, Ohio

HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Private memorial services were held on Thursday June 4, 2020 at the Kelley-Robb-Cummins Funeral Home for Ralph J. Pallante, 73, who died Monday afternoon June 1, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family.

He was born August 21, 1946 in Youngstown, a son of Ralph N. and Josephine Gumina Pallante and had lived in Hubbard for 22 years coming from Youngstown.

Mr. Pallante, a 1965 graduate of The Rayen High School, had served with the United States Marine Corps for 6 years.

Ralph worked for Youngstown Sheet and Tube and was a 3 term president of the Union, Local 1462.

He was Vice President of the OUTCAST car club and a former member of the Sons of Italy from Brier Hill. Ralph loved having car shows at C’s Waffle House, loved old cars and especially showing his 1967 Pontiac GTO.

He enjoyed fishing, golfing and spending time with his grandkids, great grandkids, friends, family and most of all loved his wife Patricia.

He leaves his wife, the former Patricia A. McNeeley, whom he married April 18, 1995; three daughters, Gina, Sheila and Nicole; his twin sister, Louise Bayowski and her husband Gene of Austintown; eight grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

Ralph was preceded in death by his parents.

There are no calling hours.

Ralph’s family wishes to extend a heartfelt thank you to Dr. DelliQuadri and Dr. Goldstein and their staffs for the care he received over the years and also to Hospice of the Valley, especially his nurse Rebecca.

The family requests memorial donations be made to Hospice of the Valley, 5190 Market St., Boardman, OH 44512.

Please visit www.krcummins.com to view this obituary and to send condolences to the family.

Arrangements were handled by the Kelley-Robb-Cummins Funeral Home.

A television tribute will air Friday, June 5, at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.