Phyllis Ann Renzenbrink, Hubbard, Ohio

HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Funeral services will be held on Friday September 18, 2020 at 12:00 Noon at the Kelley-Robb-Cummins Funeral Home with Pastor David Coxson officiating for Phyllis Ann Renzenbrink, 88, who died Monday morning September 14, 2020 at Liberty Health Care Center.

She was born August 19, 1932 in Hubbard, a daughter of Harry E. and Mary Vasey Duke and was a lifelong Hubbard resident.

Mrs. Renzenbrink was a 1950 graduate of Hubbard High School.

After high school, Phyllis worked at Guy’s Drug Store in Hubbard where she met Harrison.

She was a homemaker and enjoyed teaching piano for several years. Phyllis enjoyed sports and loved the Cleveland Indians and the Cleveland Browns. Her favorite baseball player was Bob Feller. She could throw a pretty good fastball.

She was an active member for many years at Corner House Christian Church and Pleasant Valley Church. Phyllis was a Vacation Bible School director for many years, sang in the choir and was a member and past president of the Pleasant Timers. She was also a teacher for the Child Evangelism Ministry (Good News Club) for many years.

She leaves her husband, Harrison L. Renzenbrink, whom she married May 27, 1956; two sons, Mark Renzenbrink and his wife Nancy of Boardman and Paul Renzenbrink of Liberty; a sister Judy Longley of Hubbard and a brother-in-law Richard Osberg of Hubbard; six grandchildren, Joel Renzenbrink, Dana Renzenbrink, Samantha Renzenbrink, Ashley Renzenbrink, Megan Renzenbrink and David (Sarah) Verdinek; eight great-grandchildren, Asher Renzenbrink, Bentley Renzenbrink, Braison Renzenbrink, Zachary Renzenbrink, Lucas Renzenbrink, Aidan Verdinek, Aubrey Verdinek and, EvaLee Verdinek. She also leaves numerous nieces and nephews.

Phyllis was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Patricia Osberg and a brother-in-law, William Longley.

Family and friends may call on Friday, September 18, 2020, one hour prior to the funeral services from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon at the Kelley-Robb-Cummins Funeral Home.

For the last seven years, Phyllis was a resident at Liberty Healthcare Center. The family would like to express their deepest appreciation for the excellent care she received and the kindness given to her and her family.

Interment will be at Corner House Cemetery.

