Paul Winwood, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Paul Winwood passed away Monday, December 9 at the age of 73.

Paul was born October 31, 1946, in Youngstown, Ohio. He was the son of Paul and Jean (Walters) Winwood.

Paul grew up in Hubbard, Ohio attending St. Patrick’s Catholic grade school and Ursuline High School before transferring and graduating from Hubbard High Class of 1965.

Upon completion of high school, Paul was drafted and served in the USAF. From 1966-1968 he was stationed at Fairchild AFB in Spokane, Washington. He was then deployed in 1969 to Tan Son Nhut Airbase in Vietnam until his discharge in 1970.

Paul worked as a boilermaker from 1970-1988 with Local 744. In 1988 he worked as a superintendent for the boilermakers with Babcock & Wilcox until his retirement. He also owned the Liberty Platter Diner in Hubbard with his wife Martha, as well as, a local bar known as Paul’s Place.

In his spare time Paul enjoyed fixing and rebuilding slot machines and loved going to the casinos. Paul also enjoyed traveling and no matter where he went he loved shopping at Walmart!

Paul is survived by his brother-in-law, Joe (Jean Marie) Medio of New Jersey; sisters-in-law, Sue (Hope) McAndrew and Barb (Joe) Ludwig and his first wife, Kathy Geddes. He is also survived by his stepson, Brian and wife, Shelly Pisarsky and their sons, Adam and Aaron and many more extended relatives from his late wife Martha’s family. Although Paul had no children of his own being one of eight children he had multiple nieces and nephews who loved their “Uncle Paulie” and were made to feel they were his “favorite”!

Paul was preceded in death by his wife of 24 years, Martha Jane (Daugherty/Pisarsky); his parents, Paul and Jean Winwood; brothers, Thomas (Dolores) McAndrew, Jack (Dolly) McAndrew, Harry “Hope” McAndrew, Joseph (Barbara) Winwood and Bob (Lynda) McAndrew and sisters, Jean Marie Medio, and Peggy (George) Beaston.

Calling hours will be held Saturday, December 14, 2019 at St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church, Hubbard, Ohio from 9:30 – 10:15 a.m. Mass will follow at 10:30 a.m., with burial to follow at St. Patrick Cemetery.

Arrangements are being handled by the Kelley-Robb-Cummins Funeral Home.

