Paul E. Groves, Hubbard, Ohio

HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Funeral services will be held on Thursday February 20, 2020 at 6:00 p.m. with Rev. Michael Swierz officiating for Paul E. Groves, 85, who died Saturday February 15, 2020 at his home.

He was born May 6, 1934 in New Castle, Pennsylvania a son of Charles and Ruth Fullwood Groves and moved to Hubbard in 1971 from New Castle.

Mr. Groves served with the United States Army during the Korean War and was an engineer at Conrail for 47 years.

He was a member of the VFW Post No. 3307 in Youngstown.

Paul loved anything to do with sports especially the Pittsburgh Steelers.

His wife, the former Sylvia K. Reider, whom he married May 4, 1957, died July 13, 2015.

Paul leaves a son, Paul A. Groves and his fiancée Tracy McClearn of Hubbard; a granddaughter, Nichole Reed and her husband Ron of Hubbard and two great-grandchildren, Cyler and Paige Reed.

Paul was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Sylvia and three brothers, Robert, Jim and Lawrence Groves.

Family and friends may call on Thursday, February 20, 2020 from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. at the Kelley-Robb-Cummins Funeral Home.

Interment will be at Hubbard Union Cemetery.

