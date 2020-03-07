Patricia “Patti” Sue Schwellinger, Hubbard, Ohio

HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Memorial services will be held on Monday, March 9, 2020 at 6:00 p.m. with Pastors Kerry and Roxanne Dean officiating for Patricia “Patti” Sue Schwellinger, 66, who died Thursday morning March 5, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Hospital.

She was born June 6, 1953 in Youngstown, a daughter of William and Helen Butch Oakley and was a lifelong Hubbard resident.

Patti, a 1971 graduate of Hubbard High School, worked at Patton’s Sparkle Market in Hubbard for over 20 years and later worked at Youngstown State University in food service.

She enjoyed flowers, especially lilacs, spending time with her family and most of all she loved her grandchildren and cherished her time with them.

She leaves her husband, John Schwellinger, whom she married January 19, 1979; three daughters, Michelle Ellashek of Phoenix, AZ; Susan Thomas and her husband Travis of Hubbard and Laura Grossman and her husband Jeremy of Austintown; a brother, Michael Oakley and his wife Joanne of San Diego, California and 7 grandchildren, Isabela, Connor, Liam, Addison, Carson, Emma and Riley.

Patti was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Melvin and William and two sisters, Barbara and Nadyne.

Family and friends may call on Monday, March 9, 2020 from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. at the Kelley-Robb-Cummins Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the family to defray funeral expenses.

Please visit www.krcummins.com to send condolences to the family.

