Patricia B. Keith, Hubbard, Ohio

HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Funeral services will be held on Thursday, December 12, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Chestnut Ridge Church of God, with Pastor Rob McFarland officiating for Patricia B. Keith, 78, who departed this earthly life, Sunday afternoon, December 8, 2019, at Sharon Regional Hospital.

Patti was born May 8, 1941, in Cherry Tree, Pennsylvania, a daughter of Albert and Myrtle Stiffler McCullough and lived most of her life in the area.

She was an intelligent child, reaching the top of her class at Purchase Line High School.

She was married on June 21, 1958. The newlywed quickly embarked on an adventure to Germany, when her husband was drafted into the US Army in 1959.

In 1961, she settled with her family in Hubbard, Ohio, in what would be the family’s forever home.

Mrs. Keith spent her life as a mother and homemaker. She took pride in supporting her children, serving as a Camp Fire Girl troupe leader and assisting with the Hubbard PTA concession stands.

Patti was a long-time member of Chestnut Ridge Church of God, where she volunteered for many positions.

In her free time, she enjoyed cooking, baking and reading.

In summation, Patti Keith enjoyed a long life of tenderness and persistence. She was a woman of stories, laughter and sincere affection. Patti never hesitated to say, ‘I love you’. She always held her loved ones in warm embraces and prayed for them every night. She will be remembered as a bright, strong woman, a sincere and loyal friend and the most extraordinary matriarch to a family she loved fully and genuinely.

She leaves her husband of 61 years, Elias “Jerry” Keith Jr.; two sons, David E. Keith of Austintown and Dennis L. (Cindy) Keith of Victorville, California; two daughters, Terry L. (Jeffrey) Schroll of Canton and Cathy R. (Richard) Malcomson of Masury; three brothers, Albert (Peg) McCullough of Pennsylvania, Gerald (Velma) McCullough of Commodore, Pennsylvania and Kenneth (Betty) McCullough of Cherry Tree, Pennsylvania; 13 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren.

Patricia was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Robert McCullough; a sister, Vivian Davis and a great-grandson, Ricky.

Family and friends may call on Wednesday, December 11, 2019, from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Kelley-Robb-Cummins Funeral Home and also one hour prior to the funeral services on Thursday, December 12, 2019, from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the Chestnut Ridge Church of God.

Interment will be at Hubbard Union Cemetery.

