Patricia Ann Burton, Hubbard, Ohio

HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Patricia A. Burton, 84, died Friday morning, June 26, 2020 at Sharon Regional Hospital.

She was born October 11, 1935 in Hubbard, a daughter of Clyde and Ellen Datkuliak Edwards and was a lifelong Hubbard resident.

Mrs. Burton, was a member of First Baptist Church of Hubbard.

She had been a realtor with S T Bozin & Company.

Her husband, Donald E. Burton, whom she married October 2, 1954, died September 4, 1988.

She is survived by two sons, Donald E. Burton, Jr.(Kimberly) of Columbus, Ohio and Mark A. Burton (Peggy) of Brookfield, Ohio; a daughter, Lori A. Lewis (Richard) of New Castle, Pennsylvania; a brother, Chuck Edwards (Toni) of Niles, Ohio; two sisters, Betty Langston of Visalia, California and Faye Fisher of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; ten grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.

Patti was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Donald; a daughter, Lisa Nagy; three brothers, Jack E., Ray E. and Bob L.; a sister, June Edwards; a half-brother, Harley Elden Edwards and two half-sisters, Catherine Edwards Borland and Mary Ellen Edwards Pierson.

Per Patti’s wishes there are no calling hours or funeral services.

Memorial contributions can be made in her name to Akron Children’s Hospital, One Perkins Square, Akron, OH 44308.

Patti loved her family and solving crossword puzzles.

She will be greatly missed.

Arrangements are being handled by the Kelley-Robb-Cummins Funeral Home.

