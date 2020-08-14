Patricia A. Boyle, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Private graveside services were held Friday, August 14, 2020 at Corner House Cemetery for Patricia A. Boyle, 73, formerly of Hubbard, who died Saturday morning, August 8, 2020 at Trumbull Regional Medical Center.

She was born February 8, 1947 in Youngstown, a daughter of Cloyde J. Fry, Sr. and Roberta M. (Stoner) Fry and had lived most of her life in Hubbard.

Ms. Boyle, a graduate of Hubbard High School was a bartender at the former Rosile’s Bar.

She loved to go dancing and spend time with her grandchildren.

Patricia leaves a daughter, Lori (Dobos) Fisher and her husband, Matthew, of Clermont, Florida; two brothers, Delbert (Donna) Fry of Boardman and Cloyde J. Fry, Jr. of Ft. Myers, Florida; a sister, Esther Fry-Tarasi of Hubbard and three grandchildren, Emily, Hayley and Abby.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Arrangements are being handled by the Kelley-Robb-Cummins Funeral Home. Please visit www.krcummins.com to send condolences to the family.

