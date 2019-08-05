Norma Jean Sayavich, Hubbard, Ohio – Obituary

HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at 6:00 p.m. at the Kelley-Robb-Cummins Funeral Home with Pastor Luke Oskin officiating for Norma Jean Sayavich, 89, who died Saturday afternoon, August 3, 2019 at Liberty Health Care Center.

She was born November 24, 1929 in Youngstown, a daughter of and Mabel Stewart Hooper.

Mrs. Sayavich, a homemaker.

She was a member of First Baptist Church of Hubbard.

Her husband, Raymond Sayavich, whom she married April 11, 1947, died October 25, 1996.

She leaves two sons, Danny Sayavich and his wife, Judy, of Hubbard and Randy Sayavich and his wife, Sally, of Andover; seven grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.

Norma was preceded in death by her parents; an infant daughter, Linda Lee Sayavich and one great-grandson.

Family and friends may call on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. at the Kelley-Robb-Cummins Funeral Home prior to services.

Interment will be at Hubbard Union Cemetery.

