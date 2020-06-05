Nora Mae Dougherty, Girard, Ohio

GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A memorial service will be held at a later date for Nora Mae Dougherty, 74, who lost her battle with cancer on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 surrounded by her family. She now rests in the everlasting arms of The heavenly Father.

Nora was born August 10, 1945 in Youngstown, to the proud parents of Raymond G. Edwards, Sr. and Elizabeth (McGuire) Edwards.

Nora, a homemaker, attended the former Free Gospel Church in Youngstown.

She was a free spirit listening to country and oldies music, (talking to Delilah from Mix 98.9). She enjoyed dancing, traveling, playing Bingo and spending time with family and friends.

She will be infinitely missed by her sons, Charles L. (Anna) Humes, Jr. and Ted Frisch, both of Youngstown; daughters, Rachel E. Humes of Hubbard, Tina L. Humes of Akron and Dorothy L. Hutchins of Youngstown; siblings, Mary Franklin and Phyllis Kendall of Hubbard, Raymond Edwards, Jr. of Austintown, Pat (Carl) Houdyshell of Salem, Joe Edwards of Youngstown, Sondra Hecker of Boardman and Jack (Pam) Edwards of Sharpsville, Pennsylvania; her loving sister-in-law, Noreen Edwards of Boardman; grandchildren, Torrie (Trent) Morgan, Tiffany Humes, Anthony Ditosto Jr. Carolina Arroyo and Julian Frisch and great-grandchild, Nina Ditosto.

Preceded in death were her parents; sister, Darlene Shuster; a brother, Kenneth Edwards; former husband, Charles Humes, Sr. and a son, James Frisch, Jr.

A heartfelt thank you for the care and loving support to Dr. Chahine of the Blood & Cancer Center and Diana McDonald of Buckeye Hospice; Charles and Dorothy and a dear friend, Nancy Kropolinski.

Memorial donations may be made to the family to assist with expenses.

Nora’s final resting place will be at Mahoning Valley Memorial Park.

Arrangements are being handled by the Kelley-Robb-Cummins Funeral Home. Please visit www.krcummins.com to send condolences to the family.

A television tribute will air Sunday, June 7, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on FOX and 9:58 p.m. on MyYTV.