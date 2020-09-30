Nathan Allen Testa, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday October 3, 2020 at St. Luke Roman Catholic Church, 5235 South Ave., Boardman, Ohio for Nathan Allen Testa, 46, formerly of Youngstown, who died Saturday, September 26, 2020.

He was born December 28, 1973 in Warren, a son of Michael and Holly Tiernan Papa and had lived in Akron for 3 years.

Mr. Testa received his Master’s Degree in Education from Youngstown State University. He had been a teacher at Youngstown City Schools, a school administrator in the Cleveland area and coached the Poland High School swim team.

Nate was lovingly referred to as the Gentle Giant, not only for his size but for his kind and gentle soul. Most times when he sat down he had a child hopping in his lap for a long snuggle. He had a unique sense of humor and was an avid weight lifter. He also loved reading and writing.

He leaves his parents, Michael and Holly Papa of Struthers; three daughters, Olivia, Addilyn and Katlyn and a son, Aden; two sisters, Beth Marzano and her husband Brad of Wadsworth, Ohio and Ryan Dillon and her husband Chuck of Medina, Ohio; nieces and nephews, Mia, Lyla, Vincenzo, Cecilia and Angelo Marzano and Aiden and Camryn Dillon. He also leaves a grandmother, Ann Testa.

Nathan was preceded in death by his grandparents.

Family and friends may call on Saturday, October 3, 2020, one hour prior to the Funeral Mass from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at St. Luke Roman Catholic Church.

Nathan attended City Church Canton and the family asks that any memorial donations be made to the church, City Church Canton, 3500 Cleveland Ave. NW, Canton, OH 44709.

Due to COVID-19, we ask that all guests, whose health allows, to please wear a face mask.

Arrangements are being handled by the Kelley-Robb-Cummins Funeral Home.

