Nancy Marie Zupo, Howland Township, Ohio

HOWLAND TOWNSHIP, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Nancy Marie Zupo, 77, was called home Sunday evening, December 8, 2019 at her home surrounded by her family.

She was born April 28, 1942 in Brier Hill, a daughter of Anthony and Carmel Cassetto Naples.

Nancy, a loving mother, life partner, caring grandmother, amazing sister and aunt. She touched the lives of everyone she met.

She was a graduate of The Rayen High School.

Nancy loved Sunday dinners with her family, reading, crossword puzzles and dancing. She enjoyed 50s and 60s music and loved Cher, coffee time with her daughters and working festivals.

Her husband, Ralph A. Zupo, Sr., whom she married October 19, 1963, died March 14, 2004.

Nancy leaves her life partner of 25 years, William Mathers; a son, Ralph A. Zupo, Jr. and his wife, Amy, of Austintown; three daughters, Kimberly M. Esposito and her husband, Patrick, of Howland, Desiree M. Zupo-Widenhouse and her husband, Doane, of South Carolina and “The Baby” Melissa M. Zupo of Austintown; two grandchildren, Santino and Luca Esposito; a brother, Dennis Naples and his wife, Linda, of Austintown; a stepson, William Mathers, Jr. and his wife, Sheryl, of Boardman; two stepdaughters, Verne Edwards and Mellissa Gerschutz and her husband, Michael, both of Findley; several stepgrandchildren, stepgreat-grandchildren, stepgreat-great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents “Bad Eye” and “Skip”; her late husband, Ralph; a brother, Tony Naples and a grandson, Leonardo Esposito.

Family and friends may call on Thursday, December 12, 2019 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Kelley-Robb-Cummins Funeral Home.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, December 13, 2019 at Noon at the funeral home with Rev. Michael Swierz officiating.

Memorial donations may be made to the Hope Center for Cancer Care, 835 Southwestern Run, Youngstown, OH 44514.

Interment will be at Belmont Park Cemetery.

