Nancy J. Templeton, New Wilmington, PA – Obituary

NEW WILMINGTON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Private memorial services were held at the New Life Baptist Church in New Wilmington with Pastor Tim Fair officiating for Nancy J. Herrmann Templeton, 83, who died Saturday morning, August 17, 2019 at The Grove at New Wilmington.

She was born May 24, 1936 in Sharon, Pennsylvania, a daughter of Ralph W. and Helen Frew Wilson and was a lifelong area resident.

Mrs. Templeton was a cashier at Truck World for 25 years, retiring in 2003.

She was a member of the New Bedford Presbyterian Church.

She leaves three daughters, Beverly Beck and her husband, William, of West Middlesex, Karen Paugh and her husband, Claude, of Wheatland and Carol Herrmann of Wheatland; a sister, Judy Stiver of Texas; two grandchildren, Tamara (Nicholas) Rosenfeldt and William (Brittany) Beck and seven great-grandchildren.

Nancy was preceded in death by her parents; two daughters, Janet Marie Herrmann and Cheryl Ann Herrmann; three brothers, Rev. Charles Wilson, Eric Wilson and William Wilson; a sister, Levina Wilson and two grandsons, David I. Roqueplot and Daniel T. Roqueplot.

The family wishes to extend a heartfelt thank you to everyone at The Grove, formerly The Overlook for all the wonderful care mom was given while there.

Memorial donations may be made to the Rescue Mission, P.O. Box 965, New Castle, PA 16103-0965 or to All About the Pawz, 87 S. Four Mile Run Road, Youngstown, OH 44515.

Nancy’s final resting place will be at Oakwood Cemetery.

Arrangements handled by Kelley-Robb-Cummins Funeral Home and Cremation Services. Please visit www.krcummins.com to send condolences to the family.

