Nancy D. Roth, Hubbard, Ohio

HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Private services were held for Nancy D. Roth, 84, who died Saturday evening, November 9, 2019 at her home.

She was born March 30, 1935 in Leavittsburg, a daughter of Warren E. and Gladys F. Davis and had lived in Hubbard since 2009, coming from Alabama, where they had lived for 30 years.

Mrs. Roth, a 1953 graduate of Fowler High School was a shipping and warehouse manager for Mesker Door Inc. for eight years, before retiring in 1997.

She was of the Christian faith, was an avid reader, enjoyed needlepoint, ceramics and gardening and especially loved the time she spent with her family.

She leaves her husband, George U. Roth, whom she married February 9, 1953; three daughters, Vicki Cornell and her husband, George, of Masury, Terri Smith and her husband, Raymond “Skeeter”, of McDonald and Peggy Murphy and her husband, Greg, of Hermitage; a sister, Thelma June Fleischmann and Barry of Niles; seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

Nancy was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Kenneth Farr and William Davis and a sister, Doris Lilly Murray.

Arrangements are being handled by the Kelley-Robb-Cummins Funeral Home.

