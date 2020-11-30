Michael R. Chufo, Hubbard, Ohio

HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Michael R. Chufo, 75, died Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Hospital.

He was born January 17, 1945 in Youngstown, a son of Michael R. “Mickey” and Lucille J. (Dore) Chufo, Sr. and was a lifelong Hubbard resident.

Mr. Chufo, a 1963 graduate of Ursuline High School. He served with the United States Army in the Army Reserves, then attended Youngstown State University.

He held various managerial and sales positions before retirement.

Mike was a member of St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church where he was actively involved in numerous ministries. He has touched many lives throughout his life with his warm wit and gentle spirit.

Mike leaves his wife, the former Linda A. Kirkpatrick, whom he married December 10, 1966; a son, Michael Chufo and his wife, Kristen, of Hubbard; a daughter, Leslie Pallante and her husband, James, of Hubbard; a sister, Mary Lu Chufo of Poland and three grandchildren, Mackenzie Pallante, Mickaley Chufo and Nicholas Pallante.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

A memorial celebration of his life will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are being handled by the Kelley-Cummins Funeral Home. Please visit www.kcummins.com to send condolences to the family.