Michael D. Balakoff, Lowellville, Ohio

LOWELLVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Michael D. Balakoff, 72, died Thursday evening, December 19, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Hospital.

He was born on June 24, 1947 in Meadville, Pennsylvania a son of Michael and Marion R. Davis Balakoff and was a lifelong area resident.

Mr. Balakoff was a graduate of North High School.

He was a veteran of the United States Army having served during Vietnam.

Michael enjoyed classic cars, going to car shows and listening to 45 records.

He leaves his wife, the former Margaret A. Novak, whom he married on June 28, 1969; a son, Darrell V. Balakoff and his fiancé, Katie Egolf of Lowellville; a daughter, Christine M. Cain and her husband, Steve of Canfield; a brother, Kenneth L. Balakoff of Youngstown; two sisters, Bonnie L. Ross of Hubbard and Linda Sue Glover and her husband, Keith of Masury. Michael also leaves several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Family and friends may call on Friday, December 27, 2019 from 6:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Kelley-Robb-Cummins Funeral Home.

